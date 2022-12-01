Hyderabad Airport Express Metro: KT Rama Rao reviews preparations of stone laying

Telangana Minister, KT Rama Rao met with the relevant officials on Wednesday to discuss plans for the ceremonial laying of the cornerstone for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project. According to Rama Rao, once the project, which is expected to cost Rs 6,250 crores, is finished, it will benefit not just those who travel to the airport but also those who regularly commute to Hyderabad from nearby suburbs. On December 9, the project's foundation is set to be laid by the chief minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The 31-km Airport Express Metro, which starts from Raidurg Metro Terminal Station at Mindspace Junction, will pass through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda Road, and touches Nanakramguda Junction on the Outer Ring Road before reaching RGI Airport in Shamshabad.

KTR said, "Besides benefiting people who travel to and from Shamshabad International Airport, the Metro Line will make the journey comfortable for employees who travel to Hyderabad from suburban locations enroute." The project is another major step in strengthening the public transportation system in the city.

Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chevella MP Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Arekapudi Gandhi and T Prakash Goud, M Mahender Reddy, Director General of Police, Arvind Kumar, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, and others were present at the meeting.

KTR issued directions to officials to ensure arrangements are made at the location where the foundation stone laying ceremony would be held and the location of the public meeting. He asked Ministers, public representatives, and officials to visit both locations.

He requested public representatives from Hyderabad to participate in the programme as the crucial project would benefit people across the city. The Ministers present at the meeting were asked to convene with them in this regard.

The Metro is projected to connect the airport to the main city in only 20 minutes. Some of the scheduled stations are Bio-Diversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Airport Cargo station, and terminal.

(With inputs from ANI)