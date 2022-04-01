Hyderabad Metro to offer unlimited travel for Rs 59 on holidays

With the first-of-its-kind Super Saver Metro Festive Card, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) is now giving the people of Hyderabad an opportunity to travel more conveniently with affordable prices starting this Ugadi. On 100 eligible holidays throughout the year, the card enables unlimited metro travel over 57 metro stations and three routes.

The unveiling of the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card took place at an event in Ameerpet Metro Station by KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL. The passengers and officials of Hyderabad Metro were also present at the event. The Super Saver Metro Holiday Cards will be available for sale from Ugadi (April 2) onwards.

Any passenger can buy Super Saver Metro Holiday Card from April 2 onwards from any of the metro rail ticket counters by paying a one-time non-refundable cost of Rs. 50 and a top-up value of Rs. 59 only.

The top-up value will be valid only on the date of recharge of any applicable holiday. It can be used throughout the day for unlimited travel across the metro network during the operation hour.

Addressing the event, KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, said, "We are happy to launch this pocket-friendly Super Saver Metro Holiday Card commencing from the auspicious day of Ugadi. Now with a nominal recharge of Rs. 59/-, passengers can avail of unlimited metro travel on any listed holidays. This special offer reinforces our commitment to providing the best-in-class travel options for passengers."

