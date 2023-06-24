In A First, PM Modi To Launch Five Vande Bharat Express On June 27: Check Full List

As per various media reports, in a first for the Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating five Vande Bharat Express trains on a single day. PM Modi will most likely flag off five semi-high speed trains on June 27, 2023. Two of these will be flagged off in Madhya Pradesh, one in South India, one in Bihar and lastly the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express, which was delayed due to the Balasore tragedy. Here's a look at the individual routes on which Vande Bharat Express will run, taking the total number of Vande Bharat trains in India to 23 rakes.

Bengaluru-Hubbali-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

Once flagged off, the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express would be Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express train. Karnataka got its first Vande Bharat Express on the Mysuru-Chennai route, which was also the first semi-high-speed train for the Southern region. The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express will cover 490 kilometres from Bengaluru to Hubbali-Dharwad in 6 hours and 13 minutes and will leave from Bengaluru at 5:45 am and reach Dharwad Railway Station at 11:58 am.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express flag off, which was supposed to take place on June 3, 2023, and was the first Vande Bharat Express for the Konkan Railways was postponed due to the tragic accident of Coromandal Express in Odisha's Balasore district. The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will cut the journey between the two places by at least 1.5 hours and will be the fastest train on the route.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

The Indian Railways will launch the Vande Bharat Express on the Ranchi (Jharkhand) to Patna (Bihar) route, a first for Bihar and Jharkhand. The semi-high speed train is expected to cover the journey in 6 hours and will travel via Tatisilwai, BIT Mesra, Barkakana, and Hazaribagh. The route is one of the densest routes of the Indian Railways and the new train is expected to get a favourable response.

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two Vande Bharat Express trains in Madhya Pradesh on June 27, said MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. PM Modi will flag off Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express train in the capital of the state Bhopal, informed the CM. Indian Railways has already launched the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express earlier, which happens to be the fastest Vande Bharat Express in India.

Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

The second train to be inaugurated by PM Modi will be Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express. This will also be the third Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal. The Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express, which connects New Delhi Railway Station and Rani Kamlapati Railway Station can touch more than 160 kmph on some of its sections around Agra. It was the first Vande Bharat Express from the state of Madhya Pradesh.