Parking at Delhi Metro stations will be unavailable from Sunday morning until Monday afternoon due to security measures in place for Independence Day, according to the transporter. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will continue to operate metro train services as scheduled (DMRC). DMRC announced the news on their official Twitter account.

"Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Sunday i.E, 14th August 2022 till 2:00 PM on Monday i.e, 15th August 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," it said in a notification.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police also issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the capital on Independence Day.

However, the Metro train services will continue to run.

Eight roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will remain closed for general traffic, the advisory stated.

Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalindi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur, and Tikri borders will be closed for commercial and transport vehicles from Friday 10 pm till 11 am on Saturday, and similarly, on Sunday and Monday, it said. Buses bound for Kauria Pul or Red Fort or the Old Delhi railway station will operate via the ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near the Mori Gate U-turn, it said.

With inputs from PTI