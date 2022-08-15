Delhi Metro Timing on Indian Independence Day 2022: Delhi Metro is the largest metro rail service in India and also among the biggest transporters in the country operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Lakhs of people travel on Delhi Metro on a daily basis. To facilitate smooth commute for these travellers, DMRC will run regular metro services on the occasion of Independence Day 2022, as per the latest update from the Delhi-based transporter. However, due to Security Update, as per the advice of Delhi Police, ITO and Lal Quila Metro Stations have been closed till further instructions due to security reasons. Here's the Delhi Metro update on August 15:

Delhi Metro Security Update

As per the advice of Delhi Police, ITO and Lal Quila Metro Stations have been closed till further instructions due to security reasons.

Delhi Metro Timing

Metro train services will continue to run as per schedule, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday. On Thursday, the Delhi Police also issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the capital on Independence Day.

Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.



However, the Metro train services will continue to run.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/Ggq4MRUIDj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) August 12, 2022

Delhi Metro Parking

Parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations will not be available from Sunday morning till Monday afternoon in view of security measures adopted for Independence Day, the transporter said. "Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on Monday i.e, 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," it said in a notification.