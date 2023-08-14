Independence Day 2023: Check Delhi Metro Timings, Parking Details On August 15

Delhi Metro services will begin at 5 AM on August 15, 2023 to facilitate passengers attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, DMRC officials said. The Lal Quila metro station (Red Fort Metro Station) is located on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro, near the Mughal-era monument. The Violet Line runs between Kashmere Gate, where ISBT is located in Delhi till Raja Nahar Singh Metro Station in Ballabhgarh near Faridabad. DMRC in a tweet on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) said that the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am.

“To facilitate the passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on August 15, 2023 (Tuesday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 05.00 am from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06.00 am. After 6.00 am, Metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day”, DMRC shared in a tweet.

Delhi Metro: Parking On Independence Day

Parking facilities will not be available at all the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on Monday till 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the security measures taken for the 77th Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. However, the Metro train services will run as per the normal schedule on Monday, the DMRC officials said.

