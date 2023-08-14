trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648998
NewsRailways
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023

Independence Day 2023: Check Delhi Metro Timings, Parking Details On August 15

Independence Day 2023: The Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 05.00 am from all terminal stations on August 15 and will run with a frequency of 30 minutes. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Independence Day 2023: Check Delhi Metro Timings, Parking Details On August 15 Image for representation

Delhi Metro services will begin at 5 AM on August 15, 2023 to facilitate passengers attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, DMRC officials said. The Lal Quila metro station (Red Fort Metro Station) is located on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro, near the Mughal-era monument. The Violet Line runs between Kashmere Gate, where ISBT is located in Delhi till Raja Nahar Singh Metro Station in Ballabhgarh near Faridabad. DMRC in a tweet on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) said that the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am.                   

“To facilitate the passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on August 15, 2023 (Tuesday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 05.00 am from all terminal stations.  The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06.00 am. After 6.00 am, Metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day”, DMRC shared in a tweet.


Delhi Metro: Parking On Independence Day

Parking facilities will not be available at all the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on Monday till 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the security measures taken for the 77th Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. However, the Metro train services will run as per the normal schedule on Monday, the DMRC officials said.

“In addition, Parking facilities will NOT BE AVAILABLE at the Delhi Metro stations from 6.00 am on Monday i.e, August 14, 2023, till 2.00 pm on Tuesday i.e, August 15, 2023, in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.  However, the Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule,” DMRC added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train