NewsRailways
RAILWAYS

India’s first private train under ‘Bharat Gaurav Scheme’ departs for Shirdi

The first train under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme will stop at Tirupur, Erode, Salem Jolarpet, Bengaluru Yelahanka, Dharmavara, Mantralayam Road (5 hours halt), and Wadi, reports PTI.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 08:55 PM IST
  • The train will provide VIP darshan at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple
  • There will be a Train Captain, a doctor, along with the Railway Police Force, on board
  • The train will arrive in Coimbatore North at 12 noon on Saturday

Trending Photos

India’s first private train under ‘Bharat Gaurav Scheme’ departs for Shirdi

The first train operated by a private operator between Coimbatore and Shirdi under the Indian Railways' 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme was flagged off today. The train will depart from Coimbatore North at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and arrive at Shirdi's Sai Nagar at 7.25 a.m. on Thursdays. After a one-day break, the train will resume its journey from Sai Nagar on Friday and arrive in Coimbatore North at 12 noon on Saturday. Before arriving in Shirdi, the train will stop at Tirupur, Erode, Salem Jolarpet, Bangaluru Yelahanka, Dharmavara, Mantralayam Road (5 hours halt), and Wadi.

According to an official release, the rates are on par with regular train ticket rates charged by Indian Railways and provide exclusive VIP Darshan at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.

The train will be maintained by housekeeping service providers, who will clean the utility areas during frequent intervals, and the caterers are experienced in preparing the traditional vegetarian menu. There will be a Train Captain, a doctor, and private security personnel, along with the Railway Police Force, on board, it said.

Also read: Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail: First 'Make-in-India' RRTS train reaches Ghaziabad, trials to begin soon

Meanwhile, a group of Railway employees belonging to the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a demonstration at the city railway station protesting against the train services, which they claimed was part of privatising the sector.

With inputs from PTI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case -- Is Rahul Gandhi really a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi misuses 'satyagraha' in today's politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi families' 'satyagraha politics' in ED's inquiry
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- So much anger is not good in democracy
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- 'Serial protests' across the country
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis -- A dangerous thought of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'