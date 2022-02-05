Indian Railways cancels more than 442 trains, check the full list here

If you are going to travel by train today, i.e. on 5th February, this is important news for you. Indian Railways has cancelled 442 trains (cancelled trains list on 5 February). Authorities have taken this decision due to ongoing repairs combined with others in different railways zones across the country. The cancellation of trains can be problematic for the passengers who were to board the trains today.

The list of cancelled trains has been released on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) Railways website. Railways have withdrawn a large number of passenger, mail-express trains. Railways advise that before leaving home, you must check the status of your train.

