VANDE BHARAT TRAINS

Indian Railways News: New Vande Bharat Train To Run Between Bhagalpur And Howrah

The new Vande Bharat train will cover a distance of approximately 439.57 kilometres, making stops at important stations including Sahibganj, Barharwa, Azimganj, Katwa, and Naudibdham. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: May 09, 2024, 07:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Railways announces new Vande Bharat train service between Bhagalpur and Howrah to reduce travel time and enhance connectivity for passengers. The new Vande Bharat train will cover a distance of approximately 439.57 kilometres, making stops at important stations including Sahibganj, Barharwa, Azimganj, Katwa, and Naudibdham. 

Frequency and Schedule:

These new Vande Bharat Trains will be operating for six days a week, excluding Wednesdays from Bhagalpur and Tuesdays from Howrah. The departure from Bhagalpur is scheduled at 6:15 am, arriving at Howrah by 2:25 pm. The return journey starts from Howrah at 1:30 pm, reaching Bhagalpur by 9:55 pm. The Vande Bharat train features eight coaches exclusively designed as chaircar coaches, offering a comfortable day trip experience without the need for sleeper accommodations. 

With an estimated travel time of seven hours and thirty minutes, the Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat train is poised to become the fastest mode of travel between these two cities. 
The official launch date for the Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat service will be announced after the Lok Sabha elections and the formation of a new government. 

Additional Vande Bharat Metro Trains:

In addition to the Bhagalpur-Howrah service, Indian Railways is introducing three new Vande Bharat Metro trains for enhanced connectivity. These services will operate from Jamalpur to Malda, Bhagalpur to Howrah, and Bhagalpur to Deoghar via Bhagalpur. The maximum speed of these trains will be 110-130 kilometres per hour.

