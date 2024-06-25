Indian Railways To Implement Kavach Safety System Across 44,000 Km In 5 Years

In the wake of the tragic rail accident in West Bengal on June 17, the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has directed officials to expedite the implementation of the Kavach system across Indian Railways. This decision aims to enhance safety across 44,000 km of railway tracks within the next five years.

During a recent review meeting, Vaishnaw emphasized the need to implement the Kavach system in a structured mission mode. The Ministry of Railways reported to the Cabinet Secretary that all locomotives will be equipped with the Kavach system once it is ready. Currently, three manufacturers are producing the system, with others in various development stages.

Key Routes and Upcoming Tenders

Efforts are already underway to install Kavach on critical routes such as Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah. Additionally, tenders for an additional 6,000 km are expected to be issued by the end of this year.

What is Kavach?

Kavach is an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with three Indian companies. It aims to enhance railway safety by overseeing train speeds and assisting operators in identifying signals of danger, ensuring safe operations even in adverse weather conditions. The system meets the stringent Safety Integrity Level-4 (SIL-4) standards.

Kavach automatically applies brakes if the train driver does not respond promptly. It uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags placed along tracks and in station yards to determine track positions and train directions. When activated, trains within a 5-km radius stop to ensure the safe passage of nearby trains.