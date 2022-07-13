Indian Railways Update: IRCTC has decided to cancel 212 trains due to maintenance and operational reasons on July 13, however, heavy rain across the country including Mahrashtra, Delhi-NCR, and North East have also affected the train services. The trains ervices are affected in states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, New Delhi, Assam, Kashmir, Jharkhand and Rajasthan among others.

For passenger's convenience, Indian Railways has put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains HERE. Before setting out for their train journeys passengers can further check the NTES app for updates on theri respective trains.

Also read: Indian Railways’ train hijacked! Twitter user complains, netizens respond

Apart from cancelling trains, the Railways has further decided to change sourced stations in 27 trains and short terminate 25 on July 13.

Here's the list of fully cancelled trains on July 13:

01535 PUNE (PUNE) - PHALTAN (PLLD)

01536 PHALTAN (PLLD)- PUNE JN (Pune)

01537 LONAND (LNN) - PHALTAN (PLLD)

01538 PHALTAN (PLLD) - LONAND (LNN)

01539 PUNE JN (PUNE) - SATARA (STR)

01540 SATARA (STR) - PUNE JN (PUNE)

01605 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR)

01606 JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

01607 PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)

01608 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

01609 PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)

01610 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

01801 MANIKPUR JN (MKP) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB)

01802 KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - MANIKPUR JN (MKP)

03085 AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) - NALHATI JN (NHT)

03086 NALHATI JN (NHT) - AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)

Check full list HERE

Live TV