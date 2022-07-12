Indian Railways’ train hijacked! Twitter user complains, netizens respond

Indian Railways keeps getting hilarious and concerning tweets from users on Twitter. However, a recent incident is different from all those incidents and is all over the internet now. Getting into the details, a passenger on Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express panicked when the train took a diversion between Majri Junction and Sitafal Mandi. The passenger took to the internet complaining that the train was hijacked because of the slight change in the train's route. In his tweet, the user tagged the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) for addressing the issue.

In his tweet, the user wrote, "Dear IRCTCofficial drmsecunderabad train no-12650 has been hijacked please help!!!" The Indian Railways took note of the tweet and asked the user not to panic while also addressing the situation. Moreover, Railway Protection Force (RPF) also responded to the tweet saying, "Sir, the work is going on between Kazipeta and Ballrasha and hence, the train was diverted his route through Hyderabad division. Don’t Panic,"

The train is not hijacked. Train is diverted. Don’t get panic July 10, 2022

The tweet seeking help for the "hijacked train" went viral on the internet and has received hilarious responses from the netizens. While some of the users made fun of the tweet others blamed the man for spreading false information and causing panic.

One of the Twitter users commented saying, "Can you book Krishooja for acting negligently, spreading rumor and causing panic in public? At least put hefty fine on him. If he is not in train, then complaint should be directed to cybercrime unit. Don't let these people go Scot free. He claimed hijacking."