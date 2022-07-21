NewsRailways
RAILWAY

GOOD NEWS for passengers of intercity and Shatabdi, Railway Minister makes this BIG announcement

Railway Minister has announced to make the journey of Intercity, Shatabdi, and Jan Shatabdi passengers more convenient by introducing more Vande Bharat routes

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • More Vande Bharat trains will be introduced across various routes
  • As of now, 27 new Vande Bharat trains will be started
  • Vande Bharat trains will replace Intercity, Jan Shatabdi, and Shatabdi trains

Indian Railways New Trains: If you too often travel by train, then this news is of your use. Work is being done on semi-high speed trains after technical improvements have been made by the Indian Railways. Because of the increased convenience that passengers are being offered during the journey, more of them are attracted to rail journeys. To continue the convenience, Indian railways is now making some crucial changes to ensure that train journeys remain convenient for the passengers. 

Preparations to replace Vande Bharat Express

Lakhs of passengers travel via Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi and Intercity trains. Keeping in mind the convenience of these passengers, the Indian Railways is preparing to replace all three trains with Vande Bharat Express. If these trains are replaced by Vande Bharat, the passengers will take less time on the journey than before.

New Vande Bharat Express will start on 15th August

In view of this preparation, on the occasion of 15th August, the Indian Railways have a plan to flag off the Vande Bharat train equipped with more facilities. Now when the passengers of Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi and Intercity trains will travel by semi-high speed train 'Vande Bharat', then the journey will be more pleasant than before. Recently, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told that preparations are on to start 75 new Vande Bharat trains across the country by next year.

Vande Bharat train will run on 27 routes,

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also said that in the coming times, Indian Railways is planning to replace Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi and Intercity trains with Vande Bharat trains as well. Well, preparations are in full swing. At present, 27 routes have been selected for this. More routes will also be finalised in the coming time.

Vande Bharat will run on these routes instead of Shatabdi

The Railway Minister had also said that in the first phase, Vande Bharat trains will be run on 27 railway routes including Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Amritsar and Puri-Howrah. Apart from this, preparations are also being made to replace Shatabdi trains operating on Delhi-Bhopal and Delhi-Chandigarh railway lines. Let us tell you that the construction of Vande Bharat train coaches is going on fast in the Integral Coach Factory of Chennai. 75 trains are expected to be ready by August 2023.

RailwayRailway Ministerashwani vaishnawIntercity ExpressShatabdi ExpressJan Shatabdi Express

