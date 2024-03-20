At the Rising Bharat Summit 2024 in New Delhi, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced exciting developments regarding India's much-awaited bullet train project. The project is slated to be ready by 2026, with services initially running between Surat and Bilimora.

Economic Impact Of Bullet Train

Vaishnaw emphasized that the bullet train will not just be a mode of transportation but a transformative force connecting the economies of cities along its route, including Mumbai, Thane, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, and Ahmedabad. This integration is expected to create a cohesive economic zone, enhancing connectivity and economic activities across the region.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), responsible for executing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, has achieved significant milestones. As of February 28, 143 km of girders have been launched, and 289 km of pier casting have been completed. Additionally, 100% of the required land has been acquired in Maharashtra and Gujarat, and all civil contracts in these states have been awarded.

Funding and Costs

The MAHSR project, initially estimated at Rs 1 lakh crore in 2015, is being funded primarily by the Government of Japan (81%). The remaining funding comes from the Government of India (Ministry of Railways) (50%), Government of Gujarat (25%), and Government of Maharashtra (25%). This collaboration reflects the shared commitment to advancing high-speed rail infrastructure in India.

Project Timeline and Challenges

While the project's foundation was laid in September 2017, aiming for completion by December 2023, several factors have impacted its timeline. Challenges include the pace of land acquisition by state governments, the need to relocate infringing utilities, legal and regulatory clearances, unforeseen circumstances, ongoing litigation, and climatic conditions. These complexities have necessitated adjustments to the project timeline.