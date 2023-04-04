IPL 2023: Delhi Metro Extend Timings On Match Days, Check Revised Scheduled

IPL 2023: The DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) has announced to revise train timings in view of the IPL cricket matches scheduled in the capital city. To enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly, Delhi Metro trains will be extended by about 30-45 minutes on all corridors except the Airport Express line on the IPL match days, said DMRC officials. The matches in Delhi are scheduled at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, formerly known as the Ferozshah Kotla ground, which is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station that falls on the violet line spanning from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.

The IPL 2023 matches in Delhi are planned on April 4, 11, 20 and 29, and May 6, 13 and 20, as per the IPL calender. "The DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines (except the Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly," the Delhi Metro said in a statement on Monday.

The additional train trips beyond the normal timings are planned in such a way that they will provide a connecting service to all directions from the interchange stations of Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok and Lajpat Nagar, the officials said.

Additional token-vending machines, pre-vended token counters and staff will also be deployed at the Delhi Gate metro station for facilitating passengers on the match days, they said.