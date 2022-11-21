IRCTC launches 'Christmas special' AFFORDABLE air tour package to Thailand, Check dates, prices here

Looking for a budget-international trip during Christmas? Then this news is for you! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduces an affordable air tour package to Thailand. The air tour package is 5-nights, 6-days long from Deceember 23- 28 and will take you through the tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, and temples during this tour. Thailand offers over 1,000 miles of coastline of white sandy beaches, bays, and coves, with many beach and island activities for people of all ages. Visitors can experience a revitalizing Thai massage in the “heavenly land of spas” or go shopping in one of Thailand’s upscale shopping malls, high street shops, bustling markets, and back street stalls.

This Christmas special air tour package includes exploring Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Coral Island, a city tour of Bangkok (Marble Budhha and Golden Budhha), Safari-world with Marine park, and many such exotic places.

IRCTC took to Twitter to spread the word. “Enjoy the tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, temples & more with IRCTC's Air tour package starting from Rs 62900/- onwards,” read the tweet.

Enjoy the tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, temples & more with IRCTC's Air tour package starting from Rs 62900/- onwards. For details, visit https://t.co/YjvoBH3wRj@AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 17, 2022

Here's all you need to know about the 'Christmas special' air tour package to Thailand:

Duration of the tour:

The 'Christmas special' air tour package to Thailand is 5-nights and 6-days long. In this tour package travellers will visit places like Coral Island Tour at Pattaya, Alcazar Show at Pattaya, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya, Gems Gallery in Bangkok, and Chaophyaya Cruise. Further, they will also experience Safari world with Marine Park at Bangkok, Bangkok City Temple tour, and will get the service of a local Tour Guide Ex-Bangkok during the entire duration of the tour.

Flight details and cost of the trip:

Facilities included in the tour package:

All three meals, i.e., breakfast, lunch, and dinner are included in the tour package along with Return Airfare (Lucknow-Bangkok-Lucknow). Hotel Accommodation in 3-star Hotel on Twin/DBL/Triple sharing basis, VISA charges, and processing fees.

How to book:

Passengers need to note that to avail this affordable air tour package to Thailand they need to have a valid passport for 6 months from the date of entry, a complete Visa Application form with the original signature of the applicant, and passport-size pictures. For further details about the Christmas special air tour package click HERE.