Kolkata Metro: Commissioner of Railway Safety Conducts Inspection of Orange Metro Line - Watch Video

Commercial services between Kavi Subash and Hemanta Mukherjee stations, a distance of 5 km, are likely to be started after receiving clearance from the CRS.

Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 03:08 PM IST|Source: PTI

A mandatory inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) was conducted on Monday for the newly constructed Orange metro line between Kavi Subash and Hemanta Mukherjee stations, an official said. The inspection and clearance by the CRS is necessary for running commercial services in any new railway line.

CRS, North Frontier circle, Suvomoy Mitra, conducted the mandatory inspection of the Orange metro line between Kavi Subash (New Garia) and Hemanta Mukherjee (Rubi crossing), the Kolkata Metro Railway official said.

This is the first phase of the nearly 30-km long Orange line of Kolkata Metro, which will connect New Garia with NSC Bose International Airport, and will pass through eastern parts of Kolkata, Salt Lake and New Town enroute.

