Kolkata: Metro stations to soon have medical diagnostic facilities, test reports to be available online

Kolkata Metro stations will now have Medical diagnostic facilities available as part of efforts to augment passenger amenities, reports PTI.

Sep 04, 2022
To offer daily commuters more convenience, the Kolkata Metro will now have Medical diagnostic facilities available at Metro Railway stations in the metropolis, as part of efforts to augment passenger amenities. Commuters will now be able to opt for blood tests or pathological tests at any of the stations in the north-south corridor from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar. Diagnostic and collection centers will be set up in the unutilized spaces within the metro premises. The passengers will be able to avail reports of the tests online. "Diagnostic and collection centers are going to be set up in unutilized spaces in the Metro premises," an official said in a statement.

"Various reputed diagnostic centers of the city have already shown interest in setting up such units at Metro stations," it said. Reports of the tests will be available online, the official added.

Further, as Durga Puja 2022 is around the corner and will be celebrated after a long halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kolkata metro will run special metro rail services on the weekends. “Anticipating a huge rush of shoppers before Durga Puja in the first week of October, the Metro Railway will run special services on weekends from September 3 to 25 in the north-south corridor,” officials said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

