Kolkata Metro To Introduce Battery System To Rescue Trains During Power Outages

Kolkata Metro Railway is gearing up to introduce a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to ensure train operations continue seamlessly during power outages. This innovative system will assist stranded trains in reaching the nearest station safely and quickly. Read here to know more about this battery system.

Features and Benefits of BESS

According to the media reports, the BESS combines inverters and advanced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and they will be installed at the Central station sub-station. This technology enables trains to travel at 30 km/hr to the nearest station during a power failure, reducing the inconvenience for passengers stranded in tunnels or on elevated tracks. The shortest distance between stations on this line is about 700 meters, while the longest stretch exceeds 2 kilometers.

Advantages of Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries

LiFePO4 batteries are more efficient and safer compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. They are compact, lighter, and have a longer lifespan. Additionally, these batteries can store energy and supply it during peak hours, offering financial benefits by reducing energy costs.

Each BESS unit has a lifespan of approximately 14 years and requires 106 square meters for installation. These units charge rapidly and help save energy costs by storing energy at night for daytime use. The first BESS unit, with a capacity of 4MW, has been ordered from the Indian subsidiary of a Taiwanese power electronics company and will be installed at the Central sub-station, covering the stretch from Dum Dum to Tollygunge.

The initial unit is expected to be operational by the end of this year, with plans to install six more units in the future.