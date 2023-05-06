London Metro Commuters Break Glass Window To Escape Smoke-Filled Cabin, Video Surfaces

A video of an incident on London's subway train has emerged on the internet, showing people smashing windows of the tube car to escape a smoke-filled cabin. The reports of the incident surfaced hours before King Chales' coronation. As per Reuters' report, the incident occurred at Clapham Common Station in London. Preliminary reports suggest that the problem could have been caused by brake dust.

The video of the incident is being widely shared on Twitter. In one of the clips, people can see getting out of broken windows of a train on a chaotic station, while others present on site can be seen helping. People can be seen kicking down the train's glass window to escape the smoke-filled cabin. While the people outside use different objects to smash the windows. Some of the videos shared online show passengers stuck in the train's door in an attempt to flee.

One of the witnesses of the incident shared the details on Twitter, he wrote, "Stuck on the train at Clapham Common and carriages filling with smoke, doors won’t open if it wasn’t for workmen on the platform we wouldn’t have got out!"

The witness said on Twitter that the "response from station staff was horrific" and that Transport for London, which manages the city's tube system, should be "ashamed."

Fox News quotes Transport of London saying, "There are severe delays on the Northern line at present due to an earlier fire alert at Clapham Common station. We are working to get the service back to normal as quickly as possible."