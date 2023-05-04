Man Shamelessly Smiles After Throwing Gutkha Packet On Mumbai Local, Says No To Littering Post Arrest

A video of a man throwing a gutkha wrapper inside a Mumbai AC local train is going viral on the internet. The video originally shared on Twitter is gaining a lot of attention and criticism for the person accused of littering on the train. The reason for the negative attention is the person's refusal to pick up his garbage. Furthermore, the man in the video can also be seen smiling on the camera when he was confronted by the person holding the camera.

Video and pictures shared on the social media platform show a man confronting another person in front of the camera for throwing a gutkha wrapper on a Mumbai Local AC train. A few seconds in the video, the man holding the camera can be asking the person to pick up his garbage. However, showing his stubborn nature, the man refuses to clean up after himself. Furthermore, he shamelessly smiles and poses with a 'V' sign upon confrontation.

As per the details shared on Twitter, because of the man's stubbornness, one of his co-passengers called GRP to take action against the accused. However, he managed to flee before the officers reached the spot.

Watch This Attitude..



This man posed with a Smile & V Sign for the video after throwing the gutkha packet inside an Mumbai AC local & refused to pick up. When GRP was called in, he ran away. pic.twitter.com/uYtZStx1T6 May 3, 2023

Since the video was uploaded, it has received over 98 thousand views and continues to get more. Furthermore, the regular commuters of the local train have criticised the person for his careless behaviour and littering in the daily commuter. One of the social media users said, " Kudos to the person who took this video, and thumbs down to the person in the video! "

As per FPJ's reports, after the video went viral Railway Police Force (RPF) took prompt action and arrested the accused within 24 hours. The report suggests RPF took action based on the CCTV footage and arrested the person accused. Furthermore, the person will be prosecuted under section 145 of the Railway Act. As per the act, the person can get imprisonment or a financial fine for creating a nuisance on the train.