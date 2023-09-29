trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668472
NewsRailways
MUMBAI

Mumbai: Central Railway To Have 38-Hour Block Between Belapur And Panvel On September 30

During the block period, suburban trains will not run between Belapur and Panvel stations on both Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines, along with changes in origin stations.

Last Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:47 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai: Central Railway To Have 38-Hour Block Between Belapur And Panvel On September 30 Image for representation

The Central Railway on Thursday announced a 38-hour block between Belapur and Panvel stations on the Harbour line of the Mumbai suburban network starting from September 30 night.

The block will begin at 11 pm on September 30 and end at 1 pm on October 2, it said in a release. The extensive traffic block is being carried out to facilitate "the cut and connection of the existing UP and DOWN Harbour lines with the proposed UP and DOWN Harbour lines at Panvel station," it said. 

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Train Climbs On Platform On Mathura Railway Station, 1 Injured

It will also facilitate completion of non-interlocking work for remodeling of Panvel suburban yard, a step in the construction of two new lines for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, the release said.

During the block period, suburban trains will not run between Belapur and Panvel stations on both Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines. All UP and DOWN suburban services bound for Panvel will originate or terminate at Belapur, Nerul, and Vashi stations. On the Trans-Harbour line, UP and DOWN suburban services will be operated between Thane and Nerul/Vashi stations.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train