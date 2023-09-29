Mumbai: Central Railway To Have 38-Hour Block Between Belapur And Panvel On September 30

The Central Railway on Thursday announced a 38-hour block between Belapur and Panvel stations on the Harbour line of the Mumbai suburban network starting from September 30 night.

The block will begin at 11 pm on September 30 and end at 1 pm on October 2, it said in a release. The extensive traffic block is being carried out to facilitate "the cut and connection of the existing UP and DOWN Harbour lines with the proposed UP and DOWN Harbour lines at Panvel station," it said.

It will also facilitate completion of non-interlocking work for remodeling of Panvel suburban yard, a step in the construction of two new lines for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, the release said.

During the block period, suburban trains will not run between Belapur and Panvel stations on both Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines. All UP and DOWN suburban services bound for Panvel will originate or terminate at Belapur, Nerul, and Vashi stations. On the Trans-Harbour line, UP and DOWN suburban services will be operated between Thane and Nerul/Vashi stations.