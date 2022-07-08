After four days of extremely heavy rains, Mumbaikars got some respite from the downpour on Friday (July 8) morning. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were normal as there was no waterlogging anywhere. However, some suburban trains are slightly behind schedule, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city and its suburbs warning that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places during the day, the civic officials said.

The Met department also said that there is a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, they said. After heavy rains in the city and its adjoining areas since Monday (July 4), the rain intensity started subsiding on Thursday (July 7) afternoon.

In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, the island city (south Mumbai), its eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 28.08 mm, 32.64 mm, and 51.96 mm respectively, a civic official said.

On July 7, the IMD issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts indicating heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rains too at isolated places. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 km in 24 hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

