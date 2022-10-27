Mumbai Local UPDATE: Train services disrupted on Ambarnath-Karjat section
The train services were disrupted on the Ambernath-Karjat section of the Mumbai local train network due to a technical problem, said Central Railway.
As per reports, local train services on Mumbai Local were disrupted on Thursday morning (October 27). The services were disrupted on the Ambernath-Karjat section of the Mumbai local train due to a technical problem, said Central Railway.
This is a developing story.
