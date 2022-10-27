NewsRailways
MUMBAI LOCAL

Mumbai Local UPDATE: Train services disrupted on Ambarnath-Karjat section

The train services were disrupted on the Ambernath-Karjat section of the Mumbai local train network due to a technical problem, said Central Railway. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

As per reports, local train services on Mumbai Local were disrupted on Thursday morning (October 27). The services were disrupted on the Ambernath-Karjat section of the Mumbai local train due to a technical problem, said Central Railway. 

This is a developing story. 

