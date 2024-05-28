Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: Phase 1 Operations Set to Begin from July; Check Routes

By July, there is a high chance that commuters in Mumbai might be able to travel on the underground Metro train from Aarey to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) anticipates the commencement of Phase I of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 commercial operations on this route by July, as reported by the Times of India.

According to the reports, the necessary dry runs have been completed, and the project is awaiting some final assessments and approvals. MMRCL is prepared to run over 260 services with its fleet of 19 trains once operations begin.

Projected Impact

When fully operational, Metro Line 3 will serve around 1.7 million passengers daily. Trains will run every three to four minutes, each carrying approximately 2,500 passengers. This line will be Mumbai's only completely underground metro, significantly enhancing the city's transportation infrastructure. The first phase of the 12-kilometre-long Metro 3 underground corridor stretches from Aarey to BKC.

Route Map and Connectivity

The metro line will connect six major employment and business hubs: Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Lower Parel, BKC, and SEEPZ/MIDC. It will also provide access to over thirty educational institutions, fourteen religious sites, thirteen hospitals, and over thirty recreational facilities. Additionally, it will improve connectivity to underserved areas like Kalbadevi, Girgaon, and Worli.

Stations on Mumbai Metro Line 3

The stations on this line include Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CSMT, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Shitladevi, Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagri, Santa Cruz, CSIA Terminal 1 (Domestic Airport), Sahar Road, CSIA Terminal 2 (International Airport), Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ, and Aarey Colony (the only at-grade station).