Mumbai Metro Crosses 5 Crore Ridership Milestone In 5 Months Since Launch

The newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro has given much respite to Mumbaikars and city dwellers from heavy traffic in the Financial Capital of India, which is known for massive jams on most of the roads. After much delay in construction, Mumbai got its two newest Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, and both of them have witnessed a remarkable ridership of 5,05,22,330 commuters.

The record figure was achieved in a little over five months since they became operational on April 2, an official said. Certain stations like Gundavali, Andheri West, Anand Nagar, Dahanukarwadi, Dahisar East, Kandivali West and Borivali West have emerged as 'commuter hotspots' for daily travel, said Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner, Sanjay Mukherjee.

To improve passenger convenience, the Mumbai Metro Corporation Ltd has facilitated an extra entry gate at Gundavali on Line 7 to ensure smoother entry-exit of commuters, especially during peak hours.

Besides the stupendous ridership figures, the commuters have also adopted the Mumbai One Card with nearly 1.50 lakh or 40 per cent of daily commuters, opting for this convenient payment mode. This has reduced the use of paper tickets contributing to a greener environment and also ticket booking queues at various stations.

"We are witnessing a 5 per cent growth every month which is a significant achievement, and 40 per cent of our passengers have opted for the Mumbai One Card. We are also working to introduce various ticketing options for more convenience," said Mukherjee.