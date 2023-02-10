Mumbai-Shirdi, Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express Ticket Prices Announced Ahead of Flag off by PM Modi

Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Friday flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express services on the Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi lines in Maharashtra, Central Railway released the fare schedule. According to a CR official, the one-way fares for the two classes with catering would be Rs 1,300 and Rs 2,365, while the fares for the chair car and executive chair car without catering will be Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,015, respectively.

The one-way journey ticket without catering service for CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi will be Rs 840 and Rs 1670 for the chair car and executive chair car, respectively, while the ticket prices with catering service will be Rs 975 and Rs 1840, respectively, he added.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi to Flag-Off Two Vande Bharat Express Trains During Mumbai Visit Today; Check Details

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cover the 455-kilometre distance between the country's commercial capital and the premier textile city in 6 hours and 30 minutes. It will improve connectivity between the two cities and also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, and Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi in Pune district.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will take 5 hours and 25 minutes to cover the 343-kilometre journey to one of India's most patronised temple towns and other pilgrimage centres in Nashik, Trimbakeshwar and Shani Singanapur, reducing the current time by around two hours

While existing superfast trains take 7 hours and 55 minutes to cover the Mumbai-Solapur route, the Vande Bharat service will complete it in 6-and-half hours, with halts at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi stations.

The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will depart from CSMT at 4.05 pm and reach Solapur at 10.40 pm, while it will depart from Solapur it at 6.05 am and reach CSMT at 12.35 pm. It won't run on Wednesday from CSMT and on Thursday from Solapur.

The CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi service, which will be the 10th Vande Bharat train in the country, will run six days a week except for Tuesday, CR officials said. "Maharashtra will have four Vande Bharat trains, including two interstate and two intrastate services," the CR official said.

The Vande Bharat rakes, built-in Integral Coach Factory near Chennai, arrived in the city on February 2 and 6 and then underwent trials in Bhor Ghat (Khandala Ghat) between Karjat and Lonavala as well as Thal Ghat (Kadara Ghat) between Kasara and Igatpuri to test its capability to travel on the steep gradient on both routes.

The trials were successful and officials added that the two semi-high-speed trainsets managed to travel without bankers, and additional locomotives deployed as support to "push" trains on the incline.

With PTI Inputs