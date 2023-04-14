Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express Pelted With Stones, Windows Damaged

Vande Bharat Express train witnessed another stone pelting incident on the Mysuru-Chennai route. The semi-high-speed train sustained window pane damage after it was pelted with stones in the Bengaluru division of the Indian Railways. As per reports, the window glasses of the four coaches of the train were cracked following the attack on the train. The government has initiated an investigation to look into the details and identify the miscreants involved in the incident. It is to be noted that previously there have been incidents of stone pelting on the train on this route.

As per the details shared by an official on Twitter, no passengers were injured in the incident. The official also mentioned, "it seems like an organised stone pelting." In the recent past, there have been multiple incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express trains. Multiple incidents have been reported on different routes, including Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, New Jalpaiguri-Howrah, and others.

This is the second stone pelting incident on the Vande Bharat Express train this month. Earlier in April, the train operating on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad route was attacked by pelters. It was the third time the train was attacked in three months.

Another instance of stone pelting on the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru division, which damaged the window glasses in four coaches. It seems like an organized stone pelting. Thankfully, there was no injury to any of the passengers! Sad day! #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/5kiTxsnCh1 — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) April 13, 2023

At the time of the incident, an official release of Waltair Division Railway said, "Vande Bharat Express leaving Visakhapatnam on Wednesday was rescheduled to leave at 09:45 Hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 05:45 hrs as the C-8 coach window glass is broken due to stone pelting by miscreants."