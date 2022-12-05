Nitin Gadkari congratulates NHAI and Maha Metro for winning Guinness Book of World Record for THIS project

Union Miniter for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has congratulated National Highway Authority of India and Maha Metro for winning Guinness Book of World Record award for the longest Double Decker Viaduct spanning over a length of 3.14 Km with Highway Flyover and Metro Rail Supported on single column. The award was given to the project for its construction in Nagpur, the hometown of Nitin Gadkari. In a series of tweets, Gadkari explained about the project as well.

He mentioned, "Another feather in the cap! Heartiest Congratulations to Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Record in Nagpur by constructing longest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column."

In another tweet, he stated that the project has already bagged records from Asia Book and India Book. "The project has already bagged records from Asia Book and India Book. Now receiving this eminent award is indeed a proud moment for us. I heartily thank & salute the incredible Engineers, Officers & Workers who persevered round the clock to make this happen."

Nitin Gadkari further stated that "Such development is the fulfillment of the promise by Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's government on building World Class Infrastructure."

The project has a double decker road with a flyover and a metro line running in multi-layered engineering marvel.