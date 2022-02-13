हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Local

Now Airplane-type blackbox in Mumbai Local train to detect cause of accidents and delays

Modern technology will be used in the trains of Central and Western Railway line similar to the black box installed in the airplane to detect cause of accidents.

Mumbai Local blackbox (Image: Nilesh Shukla)

With lakhs of passengers travelling everyday, local trains are called the lifeline of the country's financial capital Mumbai. Sometimes dangerous accidents also happen during this journey due to a technical fault or accidents. Post-accident investigations often take a long time.

Keeping all these things in view, now modern technology will be used in the trains of Central and Western Railway line on the lines of black box installed in the airplane. In this technology, audio video system will be used which will be installed in the cabin of the motorman and guard.

So far, the railways have installed cameras in the coaches, but taking the help of this new technology, cameras will now be installed outside the coaches and in front of the train as well.

This technology is to be installed in a total of 226 trains, of which 113 will be on the Western Line and 165 on the Central Line. This audio video system has so far been installed in 25 Western Line locomotive trains and 3 Central Line trains.

The special thing about these cameras will be that they will be able to bear the high speed winds along with the shaking of the train. To store the data of the camera, it has a 2 TB chip, whose data will be stored for 90 days.

