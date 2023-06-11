topStoriesenglish2620261
Odisha Train Accident: No Trains To Stop At Bahanaga Bazar As CBI Seals Railway Station

CBI investigating the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district has sealed the Bahanagar Railway station after seizing a log book, relay panel, and other equipment.

Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Odisha Train Accident: No Trains To Stop At Bahanaga Bazar As CBI Seals Railway Station

No train will halt at Bahanaga Bazar station as the CBI investigating the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel, and equipment, a railway official said on Saturday.

After the restoration of both the up and down line, at least seven trains, mostly local, were halting at Bahanaga Bazar station, where a triple train crash took place on June 2, killing 288 persons and leaving 1,208 others injured.

Also read: Indian Railways Services To Be Colour Coded In Lucknow Division: Read Details

South Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Aditya Kumar Chaudhary told reporters that the CBI has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel, and other equipment.

"The relay interlocking panel has been sealed, prohibiting access of the staff to the signaling system, no passenger or goods train would stop at Bahanaga Bazar till further notice," Choudhary told reporters.

Though around 170 trains pass through the Bahanaga Bazar Railway station every day, only passenger trains train like Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU, Howrah Bhadrak Baghajatin Fast Passenger, Kharagpur Khurda road fast passenger, used to stop at the station for a minute. Of the 1,208 injured persons, the railways has already provided ex-gratia to 709 passengers, he said.

