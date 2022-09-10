Planning to visit Statue of Unity? Check this affordable IRCTC tour package to Gujarat

As Navratri 2022 is just around the corner, Gujarat will soon be adorned like a bride and visiting the state would definitely be a treat for eyes. Apart from the Navratri celebration on a large scale, Gujarat has another tourist attraction and that is definitely the world's largest statue, Statue of Unity. For passengers' convenient, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a tour package to Gujarat which covers major cities and tourist attractions. The 'Saurashtra with Statue of Unity tour package' passengers will be able to visit the magnificent Statue of Unity along with other places.

IRCTC took to twitter to spread the word. "Book the trip that'll take you to Somnath, Dwarka, Rajkot & more with IRCTC's Saurashtra with Statue of Unity tour package," read the tweet.

The duration of IRCTC’s Gujarat tour package is 6 nights and 7 days. The tour will start from Hyderabad on October 29. The tourists will travel from Hyderabad by air. Booking of this package is being carried out on a first come-first served basis.