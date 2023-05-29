topStoriesenglish2615099
PM Modi Flags Off Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Check Details

The Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express that will run between Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri is flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 03:02 PM IST|Source: PTI

PM Modi Flags Off Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Check Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off North East's first Vande Bharat Express from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Monday. The prime minister symbolically waved a green flag on screen, to launch the train from Guwahati station where Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present. The Vande Bharat Express will boost tourism, education, trade and employment opportunities in the North East, the prime minister said on the occasion. The semi-high-speed train between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri will further strengthen connectivity between Assam and West Bengal.

During the last nine years, the North East has witnessed infrastructure development with all states connected with the railway network, Modi said. "Infrastructure is for all without any discrimination, reflecting true social justice and secularism", the prime minister said.

The state-of-the-art train will provide the people of the region the means to travel with speed and comfort besides boosting tourism in the region. The Guwahati- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey in 5 hours 30 minutes, while the current fastest train takes 6 hours 30 minutes to cover the same distance. The prime minister also dedicated a 182-km route of newly electrified sections to the nation and inaugurated a DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam.

The Vande Bharat Express will get three versions - Vande Chair Car, Vande Metro and Vande Sleepers - by February-March next year, confirmed Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The announcement was made at the inaugural run of Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express.  

These indigenous semi-high-speed trains, which are being prepped to replace Shatabdis, Rajdhanis and local trains, are being made at the Integrated Coach Factory in Chennai. In an interview with PTI, the Union minister also said that in the next three to four years, Indian Railways will upgrade its tracks to support the maximum speed of 160 kmph of Vande Bharat trains.

