topStoriesenglish2610138
NewsRailways
VANDE BHARAT

'PM Modi Has Set Target': Ashwini Vaishnaw Talks About Upcoming Vande Bharat Trains In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat train on the Puri-Howrah route, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw travelled in the train.

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:36 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

'PM Modi Has Set Target': Ashwini Vaishnaw Talks About Upcoming Vande Bharat Trains In India

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June this year.

Speaking with ANI in Howarh, Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June...Vande Metro is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km and for daily travel of passengers." Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat train between Puri and Howrah on Thursday.

Also read: Railway Minister Confirms Puri-Cuttack Vande Bharat Express, Second In Odisha

After reaching Howrah by travelling on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express later on Thursday, Vaishnaw termed the journey extremely comfortable. "The journey was extremely comfortable, and the best part of the journey was interacting with youngsters and passengers," said the Union Minister.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation several railway projects worth more than Rs 8000 crore in Odisha via video conferencing on Thursday.

The projects include flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah, laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations, the dedication of 100 percent electrification of the rail network in Odisha, doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line, a new broad gauge rail line between Angul - Sukinda; the third line connecting Manoharpur - Rourkela - Jharsuguda - Jamga and a new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali - Jhartarbha.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the people of Odisha and West Bengal are being presented with the Vande Bharat Express, which is a symbol of modern and aspirational India.

"India's speed and progress can be seen whenever a Vande Bharat Train runs from one place to another," the PM said as he noted that this pace can now be witnessed in the states of Odisha and West Bengal.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818