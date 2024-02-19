PM Modi’s Big Development Push For J&K, To Inaugurate Railway, Aviation And Key Road Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on February 20 where he will inaugurate multiple development projects which include railway, aviation, and road sectors among others. These projects are aimed at the development of the overall connectivity of Jammu and Kashmir to other parts of the country.

Railway Projects

Among the railway projects that Modi will inaugurate are the new railway line connecting Banihal, Khari, Sumber, and Sangaldan, spanning 48 km, along with the electrification of the Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section covering 185.66 km. Additionally, he will flag off the first electric train in the Valley and initiate the train service between Sangaldan and Baramulla stations.

Highlighting the significance of the commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section, it is noted for featuring ballast less track (BLT) technology throughout the route, promising an enhanced ride experience for passengers. Notably, India's longest transportation tunnel, T-50, stretching 12.77 km, is situated between Khari and Sumber. These railway projects are poised to improve connectivity, ensure environmental sustainability, and bolster the overall economic development of the region.

Aviation Projects

To enhance the aviation sector in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new terminal building at the Jammu airport.

The new terminal building will be equipped with modern facilities catering to about 2,000 passengers during peak hours. Spread over 40,000 sqm, this aviation project is said to be environment-friendly and will showcase the locals.

Road Projects

During the programme, he will lay the foundation stone of important road projects including two packages (44.22 km) of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway connecting Jammu to Katra and phase-two for four-laning of the Srinagar Ring road.

Apart from these projects, PM Modi will inaugurate projects related to several sectors including health, education, petroleum, and civic infrastructure, among others. The cost of these development projects will be Rs 30,500 crore.