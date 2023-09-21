PM Modi To Flag-Off Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train On Sept 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express train on September 24. The list includes the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train as well, which will become operational from September 25 onwards, as the PM will virtually flag off the train from New Delhi on September 24. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy and senior officials will attend the programme to be held at Kacheguda Station. The Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will operate via Kacheguda - Yeswantpur stations.

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Timing

This Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 609 km between the two tech hubs in eight hours and 30 minutes. Train no. 20703 Kacheguda - Yeswantpur will depart from Kacheguda at 5.30 a.m. on and will reach Yeswantpur at 2 p.m. with stoppages at Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, Dharmavaram and Hindupur. On the return journey, Train no. 20704 Yeswantpur - Kacheguda, will depart from Yeswantpur at 2:45 p.m. and arrive at Kacheguda at 11:15 p.m.

PM Modi To Inaugurate 9 Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate nine Vande Bharat trains on September 24. These include Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat. The train will be operated on all days of the week except Thursday. It will depart from Vijayawada at 5.30 a.m. and reach Chennai at 12.10 p.m. with stoppages at Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta. In the return direction, the train will depart from Chennai at 3.20 p.m. and reach Vijayawada at 10 p.m.

According to railway officials, new Vande Bharat trains have been incorporated with several new features for enhanced passenger comfort. Currently, 25 pairs of Vande Bharat trains are being operated across Indian Railways. In South Central Railway, two pairs have been running successfully with 120 per cent patronage. These trains are Secunderabad-Tirupati and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam.