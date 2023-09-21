trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665216
NewsRailways
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

PM Modi To Flag-Off Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train On Sept 24

Nine Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off by PM Modi on Septemeber 24, which also includes the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express.

Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 02:15 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi To Flag-Off Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train On Sept 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express train on September 24. The list includes the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train as well, which will become operational from September 25 onwards, as the PM will virtually flag off the train from New Delhi on September 24. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy and senior officials will attend the programme to be held at Kacheguda Station. The Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will operate via Kacheguda - Yeswantpur stations.

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Timing

This Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 609 km between the two tech hubs in eight hours and 30 minutes. Train no. 20703 Kacheguda - Yeswantpur will depart from Kacheguda at 5.30 a.m. on and will reach Yeswantpur at 2 p.m. with stoppages at Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, Dharmavaram and Hindupur. On the return journey, Train no. 20704 Yeswantpur - Kacheguda, will depart from Yeswantpur at 2:45 p.m. and arrive at Kacheguda at 11:15 p.m.

Also Read - PM Modi To Flag-Off Nine Vande Bharat Train On September 24 - Check Routes, Timings

PM Modi To Inaugurate 9 Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate nine Vande Bharat trains on September 24. These include Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat. The train will be operated on all days of the week except Thursday. It will depart from Vijayawada at 5.30 a.m. and reach Chennai at 12.10 p.m. with stoppages at Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta. In the return direction, the train will depart from Chennai at 3.20 p.m. and reach Vijayawada at 10 p.m.

According to railway officials, new Vande Bharat trains have been incorporated with several new features for enhanced passenger comfort. Currently, 25 pairs of Vande Bharat trains are being operated across Indian Railways. In South Central Railway, two pairs have been running successfully with 120 per cent patronage. These trains are Secunderabad-Tirupati and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train