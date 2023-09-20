PM Modi To Flag-Off Nine Vande Bharat Train On September 24 - Check Routes, Timings

Kerala and Odisha are all set to receive their second Vande Bharat Express trains soon. These trains will be inaugurated on September 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with these two, the PM is reported to inaugurate 7 other new routes for the Vande Bharat Express train on the very day. In fact, one of these will wear the new orange shade. As of now, there are a total of 25 operational routes of the Vande Bharat Express in the country. With the inclusion of these 9 new routes, the count will increase to 34 routes, neatly spread across the nation.

Kasaragod - Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express

Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express train will start from Kasargod at 7 a.m to the state capital, where it will arrive at 3.05 pm. On its return the same day, it leaves here at 4.05 pm and reaches Kasargod at 11.55 p.m. Also, the train will wear the orange-white livery.

Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express

The train will leave the Puri station at 5 am to reach Bhubaneswar at 6.05 am, and its destination - Rourkela, at 12.45 pm. On its return journey, the train will leave Rourkela at 2.10 pm and reach Puri at 9.40 pm, covering the distance in 7.5 hours.

Also Read - Indian Railways Earned Over Rs 2,800 Crore With Revised Child Travel Norms, Reveals RTI

New Vande Bharat Express Train Routes

On all of these 9 routes, Indian Railways will operate 8-coach Vande Bharat Express trains. As per reports, the new routes are Udaipur-Jaipur, Ranchi-Howrah, Tirunelveli-Chennai, Patna-Howrah, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Jamnagar-Ahmedabad, and Vijayawada-Chennai.

Existing Vande Bharat Express Train Routes

Currently, there are 25 Vande Bharat Express trains running across India, covering 50 routes, 25 each up and down. Four of these are in the Northern Zone, 3 in Southern and Central Zones, 2 in Western, West Central and North Western Railway Zones and 1 in South East Central, Eastern, East Coast, South Central, South Eastern, Northeast Frontier, East Central, South Western and North Eastern Railway.