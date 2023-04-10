PM Modi To Flag Off Rajasthan’s First Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express On April 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan's First and India's 14th Vande Bharat Express between Ajmer and Delhi on April 12, 2023. The train will be connecting Delhi Cantt Railway Station to Ajmer and will pass through Gurgaon, Alwar and Jaipur on the route. The Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover the Ajmer-Delhi distance at least 60 minutes faster as compared to the Shatabdi Express running on the same route. The Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express will also be the world's first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train at 11 AM via video conferencing and the inaugural train will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. railway station. The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from 13th April, 2023 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon.

The new Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi Cantt. and Ajmer in 5 hours 15 minutes. The present fastest train in the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes 6 hours 15 minutes from Delhi Cantt. to Ajmer. Thus, the new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by 60 minutes as compared to the present fastest train running on the same route.

Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. The train will improve connectivity of major tourist destinations in Rajasthan including Pushkar, Ajmer Sharif Dargah etc. Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region.

This will be the 14th Vande Bharat Express train in India as PM Modi inaugurated two Vande Bharat Express on the same day recently, which happened to be the 12th and 13th VB trains in India. During his recent visit to Tamil Nadu, PM Modi inaugurated the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express. He also flagged off the Secundrabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express on the same day.

Earlier this month, he inaugurated Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, which became the fastest train in India, breaching a maximum speed of 160 kmph on Agra-Nizamuddin stretch of the Indian Railways. On its inaugural run on April 1, 2023, the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express reached a top speed of 161 kilometres per hour, breaching its expected speed limit of 160 kmph, officials said.