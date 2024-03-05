PM Modi To Inaugurate Duhai To Modi Nagar Stretch Of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor Tomorrow

Prime Minister arendra Modi will inaugurate the 17 km long additional section of the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RRTS corridor from Duhai to Modi Nagar North. Namo Bharat train will be flagged off by the Prime Minister from Muradnagar RRTS station remotely through video conferencing from Kolkata.

Meerut RRTS corridor

An additional 17 km stretch from Duhai to Modi Nagar North on the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RRTS corridor, beyond the operational priority section, will be ready for operations. This extension includes three stations: Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North. With the inauguration of this additional 17 km section, Namo Bharat services will be seamlessly available on 34 km of the Delhi - Meerut RRTS corridor, incorporating eight stations from Sahibabad to Modinagar North.

The foundation stone for India's inaugural RRTS corridor, linking Delhi to Meerut, was laid by the Prime Minister in March 2019. It was started for passenger in October 2023.

Aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the RRTS stations are being seamlessly integrated with airports, railway stations, metro stations, ISBTs, and city bus stops, creating a network of networks of public transit systems. This transformative approach to regional mobility aims to decentralize economic activity, improve access to employment, education, and healthcare, and significantly reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.

The newly added 17 km stretch of the Namo Bharat train service extends the coverage of the Delhi – Meerut RRTS corridor beyond its initial operational priority section. This expansion is poised to boost regional connectivity, making commuting within the area more convenient and seamless.

The RRTS, a cutting-edge rail-based transit system, boasts a design speed of 180 kmph and operation speed of 160 kmph. It is geared towards bridging distances within the National Capital Region (NCR), bringing communities and destinations closer. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, stretching over 82 km, will shrink travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour. Passing through urban hubs like Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar, it promises to revolutionize regional transportation.