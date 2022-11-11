PM Narendra Modi Bangalore Visit: South India's first Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai flagged off - WATCH Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the inaugural special of South India's first Vande Bharat Express at KSR Bengaluru station. PM Modi during his visit to Bengaluru (Bangalore) today flagged off the fifth Vande Bharat Express, the semi-high speed train from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru. The indigenous train is known for its high speed, comfort, and features among other multiple factors, a reason why it has become increasingly popular on the routes it has been started, taking advantage over other Shatabdi and Express train.

Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru & Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central, Chennai from KSR Bengaluru Station in Karnataka, today. pic.twitter.com/qn9DihjGeB — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 11, 2022

“The train can travel at a speed of 160 km per hour. If run in full capacity, the train can touch Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours,” a railway official told PTI. According to the officials, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a production unit of the railways, developed the train which has an intelligent braking system enabling better acceleration and deceleration.