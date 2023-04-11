PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Tomorrow: Route, Timing, Speed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan first Vande Bharat Express running on the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer route tomorrow, on April 12, 2023. Once flagged off, this will be India's 14th Vande Bharat Express and the world's first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. PM Modi will virtually flag off the train via video conferencing and on the inaugural day, the Vande Bharat will run only between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. railway stations. The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from April 13, 2023, and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt.

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Route

The 14th Vande Bharat Express train of India will run on the Ajmer-Delhi Cantt route with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon. Earlier it was speculated that the train will run between Jaipur and Delhi only. As per the schedule, the new Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi Cantt. and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes.

The present fastest train in the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes 6 hours 15 minutes from Delhi Cantt. to Ajmer. Thus, the new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by 60 minutes as compared to the present fastest train running on the same route.

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Significance

This Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. The train will improve the connectivity of major tourist destinations in Rajasthan including Pushkar, Ajmer Sharif Dargah etc.Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region.

Vande Bharat Express In April 2023

PM Modi on April 8 flagged off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, second in the day, after Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana. Earlier, PM Modi had flagged off India's tenth and fastest Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and Delhi. The train breached 160 kmph top speed on its inaugural run on April 1, 2023.

It is pertinent to note that Vande Bharat Train is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience to rail users, reports ANI.