topStoriesenglish2587637
NewsRailways
BENGALURU

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's Whitefield-Krishnarajapura Line Today

PM Modi will inaugurate the 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's Whitefield-Krishnarajapura Line Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit poll-bound Karnataka today. During his visit PM will inaugurate multiple projects including a new portion of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2, as part of a push to improve urban mobility infrastructure. The prime minister will travel to Karnataka on Saturday. Following this PM will also take a ride in Bengaluru Metro.

"I will be in Karnataka tomorrow, March 25. The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will be inaugurated in Chikkaballapur. After that, will be in Bengaluru for inaugurating the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2, at Whitefield Metro Station.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Flag Off Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express On April 14

The KR Puram-Whitefield line also aims to cut the journey time, which would ordinarily take more than an hour by vehicle, to 24 minutes. The ITPL campus at Pattandur Agrahara metro station will have direct walkway access along the line, which has 12 stations.

The 12 stations covered by the line will be: Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallur Halli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura, and K.R. Puram.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4,250 crores, the inauguration of this metro line will provide a clean, safe, rapid, and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing the ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city, said PMO state. 

Besides the Bengaluru metro, Prime Minister will inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) in Chikkaballapur. According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), the institute has been established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur. Situated in a rural area and established with a vision of de-commercialising medical education and healthcare, SMSIMSR will provide medical education and quality medical care free of cost. The institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023.

(With ANI Input)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'