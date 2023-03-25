PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's Whitefield-Krishnarajapura Line Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit poll-bound Karnataka today. During his visit PM will inaugurate multiple projects including a new portion of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2, as part of a push to improve urban mobility infrastructure. The prime minister will travel to Karnataka on Saturday. Following this PM will also take a ride in Bengaluru Metro.

"I will be in Karnataka tomorrow, March 25. The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will be inaugurated in Chikkaballapur. After that, will be in Bengaluru for inaugurating the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2, at Whitefield Metro Station.

The KR Puram-Whitefield line also aims to cut the journey time, which would ordinarily take more than an hour by vehicle, to 24 minutes. The ITPL campus at Pattandur Agrahara metro station will have direct walkway access along the line, which has 12 stations.

The 12 stations covered by the line will be: Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallur Halli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura, and K.R. Puram.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4,250 crores, the inauguration of this metro line will provide a clean, safe, rapid, and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing the ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city, said PMO state.

Besides the Bengaluru metro, Prime Minister will inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) in Chikkaballapur. According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), the institute has been established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur. Situated in a rural area and established with a vision of de-commercialising medical education and healthcare, SMSIMSR will provide medical education and quality medical care free of cost. The institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023.

(With ANI Input)