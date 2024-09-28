Pune Metro Update: PM Modi To Inaugurate District Court To Swargate Line Tomorrow, Lay Foundation Stone For Swargate-Katraj Extension

In Good news for Punekars, the new Metro extension line between District Court to Swargate Line will be thrown open for public on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs 11,200 crore at around 12:30 PM on 29 September, through video conferencing. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro section of District Court to Swargate which will also mark the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1).

The cost of the underground section between the District Court to Swargate is around Rs 1,810 crore. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore. This southern extension of around 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations namely Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj.

"Passenger services on the underground metro corridor from District Court to Swargate will commence on Sunday, 29th September 2024, at 4:00 PM, after the virtual inauguration by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. From 4:00 PM, direct travel from PCMC to Swargate will be available, with interchange options for passengers from Vanaz and Ramwadi stations," said Pune Metro.

Inauguration of Passenger Services on Underground Metro Services from District Court to Swargate



Pune Metro Phase-1 Line

This brings great relief to commuters from Pimpri-Chinchwad. Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Shivajinagar District Court to Swargate metro line in December 2016, which has now been completed.

Earlier, on March 6, 2022, the Prime Minister inaugurated two stretches of the metro: from the PCMC headquarters in Pimpri to Phugewadi (7 km with five stations) and from Garware College to Vanaz (5 km with five stations). Later, on August 1, 2022, he inaugurated the extensions from Phugewadi to the District Court, Shivajinagar (6.9 km with four stations), and from Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic (4.7 km with seven stations).

Iconic views of Pune Metro's Swargate underground station!

Opening soon for passenger services!

On March 6, 2024, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch, offering further relief to commuters from Pimpri-Chinchwad by providing quick access to Kalyaninagar and Vimannagar, bypassing traffic congestion.

With the completion of the Shivajinagar-Swargate stretch, Pimpri-Chinchwad commuters can now avoid the chaotic traffic and reach Swargate in just 40 minutes.

Other Projects On Unveil

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program of Govt. of India, situated 20 kms south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. The project developed under Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region. Central Government has approved this project with an overall project cost of over Rs. 6,400 crore for development in 3 phases.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Solapur Airport which would significantly improve connectivity, making Solapur more accessible to tourists, business travellers and investors. The existing terminal Building of Solapur has been revamped to serve around 4.1 lakh passengers annually. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Memorial for Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule’s First Girls’ School at Bhidewada.