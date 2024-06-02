Advertisement
Punjab Train Collision: Two Loco Pilots Injured After Engine Hits Passenger Train

Reports stated the collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train.

 

Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
At least two people were injured in collision between two trains in Fatehgarh Saheb on Amritsar-Delhi railway line earlier on Sunday. Reports said, the engine of a goods train derailed and collided with a passenger train.
As per news agency PTI, a Government Railway Police official said, " two loco pilots were injured in the accident. Reports said the accident took place when a stationary freight train was hit from behind by another at the Sirhind railway station.

Reports stated the collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train.
"There was no loss of life but loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were injured," PTI quoted an official as saying.
The report quoting an official from Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital said Vikas Kumar suffered injuries to his head and Himanshu Kumar to his back.

