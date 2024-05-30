Railways Relaxes Distance Restriction In UTS Mobile App For Purchasing e-Tickets

Indian Railways has relaxed the distance restriction in UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) Mobile app by removing Geo fencing restrictions for purchase of e-tickets through UTS mobile app, officials said on Thursday.

This move will streamline the process of purchasing of e-tickets through UTS mobile app further, they said. In a statement, the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) said that removing the distance restriction on purchasing unreserved paperless tickets expands convenience and flexibility for travellers by eliminating the geographical limitations. "As per the new system, paperless unreserved journey or platform or season tickets can be purchased from any location beyond five meters from the railway station for both suburban and non-suburban stations. But still restrictions on purchasing tickets within trains and station premises continues to avoid misuse. As per revised norms, journey must commence within one hour from purchase of ticket," Thrinethra KR, Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway (Bengaluru Division), was quoted as saying in the statement. Earlier, the outer distance restriction limit for using the app to purchase unreserved paperless tickets was restricted to 20 km and 50 km for suburban and non-suburban stations respectively. According to SWR, now this restriction limit has been removed, thereby allowing rail users to purchase tickets from any place without any distance restriction. Another standout feature of the UTS mobile app is the three per cent bonus offered to users -- tickets purchased through R wallet will get three per cent discount on ticket value. This extra incentive makes the travel experience even more rewarding for passengers. "To make payments even easier, the UTS on Mobile app now integrates with UPI apps within the payment aggregator section. This integration streamlines the payment process, allowing passengers to complete transactions seamlessly using their preferred UPI app," it stated.