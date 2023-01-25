Republic Day 2023: Delhi Metro Timings Changed, Select Stations, Parkings to Remain Closed

The Republic Day celebration in Delhi on January 26 at India Gate will see masses coming from various corners of the city and country to witness the spectacular rally. The national capital’s metro rail network will be used by commuters, easing off the travel hassle for citizens. However, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has made some changes to timings, while some stations and parking will be closed for a designated time. This is done to ensure optimum security of the stations without hampering commutes of citizens. In case you are planning to use Delhi Metro services tomorrow, here’s all you should know.

Security Update



Additional time might be needed in view of enhanced security and frisking measures ahead of Republic Day. Please allow for some extra time in your commute.



Your cooperation is kindly solicited. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) January 17, 2023

Republic Day 2023: Delhi Metro Timings

Due to the security arrangements made by Delhi Police, all parking lots of DMRC will only open by 2 PM on January 26. However, they are closed from 6 AM, January 25 onwards.

In an official statement, DMRC said, “The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday, the 26th of January, 2022 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police.”

In order to facilitate people who are in possession of bonafide e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets for attending the 74th Republic Day ceremony on 26th January 2023 at Kartavya Path, Delhi Metro will issue tickets (coupons) to them from its Metro stations across network free of cost. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) January 23, 2023

DMRC further said, “Beating Retreat Ceremony: On the 29th of January 2022 (Saturday), on the occasion of Beating Retreat, Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM. However, the interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM.”