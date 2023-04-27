Sara Ali Khan Follows Hema Malini's Footsteps, Takes Ride In Mumbai Metro: Watch

The newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro is proving to be beneficial for the daily commuters in the economic capital of India. Along with the citizens, celebrities now seem to be preferring the metro more than their luxury cars. Following the footsteps of Hema Malini now, actress Sara Ali Khan recently took a Metro ride in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram Story, Sara dropped a video that shows her seated in the Metro. Dressed in a white kurta and spectacles, Sara waved at the camera while smiling widely.

"Mumbai meri jaan... Didn`t think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys," she captioned the post, tagging her `Metro In Dino` co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor and director Anurag Basu. By a later update on her Instagram, it seemed like Sara took the metro to get to her shoot location.

Before this, actress Hema Malini shared videos and photos of her while travelling in the Mumbai Metro. However, she mentioned that she used the services of the metro to beat the traffic in the city. Tweeting her pictures she wrote, "I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr."

Sara Ali Khan In Mumbai Metro: Video

Nothing can beat this

In today's episode of Travel with Sara, we see her experiencing that 'life in a metro' feeling, swipe left

Do you laud her 'down to earth' move #SaraAliKhan #Mamaraazzi pic.twitter.com/2nRi9Cc357 — Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi) April 26, 2023

Sara Ali Khan Upcoming Movie

Seems like Sara has started shooting for `Metro In Dino`, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song `In Dino` from `Life in a... Metro`.The project will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

Billed as an anthology, it will also feature Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Sharing more details about the film, Anurag Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one, and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again, who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn`t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."More details regarding the project are awaited.