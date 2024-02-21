Seven Key Tips To Help You Book Confirmed Tatkal Ticket Online

Booking a confirmed train ticket through IRCTC's Tatkal scheme can be a lifesaver for last-minute travelers. The Tatkal scheme by IRCTC allows passengers to book train tickets just a day before their journey, making it ideal for immediate or emergency travel needs. However, due to high demand and limited availability, getting a confirmed Tatkal ticket can be challenging. Check out the steps below to book your Tatkaal ticket:

Steps to Book Tatkal Tickets Online

Using IRCTC Website:

1. Visit the IRCTC website and log in or sign up for an account.

2. Select the "Book Ticket" option and choose "Tatkal" booking.

3. Fill in the required details including source, destination, travel date, train, and class.

4. Enter passenger details and berth preference.

5. Review fare details and proceed to payment.

6. Choose a payment option and confirm the booking.

7. After successful payment, download the e-ticket.

Using IRCTC App:

1. Download and install the IRCTC app on your smartphone.

2. Log in to your account and select "Tatkal Booking."

3. Choose your train, travel date, and fill in passenger details.

4. Select seat class and berth type.

5. Review fare details and proceed to payment.

6. Make payment using a suitable option.

7. Download the ticket from the app after payment confirmation.

Tips To Get Your Tatkal Ticket Confirmed

1. Aim to book your ticket at least two days before departure for better chances of confirmation.

2. If possible, use multiple devices to book tickets simultaneously for faster processing.

3. Have all personal and co-passenger details ready to expedite the booking process.

4. Before booking a Tatkal ticket please ensure that your device has a stable and fast internet connection to avoid delays in booking.

5. Choose Less Popular Trains Opt for trains with lower demand to increase your chances of getting a confirmed ticket.

6. Be Flexible with Dates Consider traveling on weekdays instead of weekends to avoid peak demand periods.

7: Try to save your Master List for future bookings. The master list is the list of Passengers with preferred choice of Seat and Food you would like to save for quick booking in the future.

By following these steps and tips, you can navigate the Tatkal booking process effectively, maximizing your chances of securing a confirmed train ticket even at the last minute.