New Delhi: Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today unveiled the video of India’s first bullet train terminal built at Sabarmati Multimodal transport hub in Ahmedabad. The video, as shared by Ashwini Vaishnaw, showed a glimpse of modern-day architecture clubbed with cultural heritage.

Equipped with state-of-the-art and modern features, the terminal is set to serve passengers of India's inaugural bullet train, scheduled to operate between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The train project is being executed with technical and financial assistance of Government of Japan. The project is expected to connect the two big cities in about 2.07 hours with a maximum design speed of 350 km per hour.

The project includes a doubeline of the length of 508 KMs with tunnel and underseas. The Government anticipated that the project would cost around Rs 1,08,000 Crore with 81% of the project cost to be taken by Japanese soft loan at 0.1% per annum with repayment period of 50-years including grace period of 15 years.

The project was launched in 2017 after commencement function by Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe, the former PM of Japan.

Terminal for India's first bullet train!



Sabarmati multimodal transport hub, Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/HGeoBETz9x — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 7, 2023

It is carried under the technical and functional guidance of Shinkansen Technology, which is known for reliability and safety with proven track record of more than 50 years. In the pipeline, the Government aims to undertake six more High Speed Rail (HSR) corridors:

Delhi -Varanasi

Delhi – Ahmedabad

Mumbai– Nagpur

Mumbai – Hyderabad

Chennai – Mysore

Delhi –Amritsar.