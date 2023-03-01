topStoriesenglish2578178
NewsRailways
GREECE TRAIN CRASH

Train Crash In Greece: At Least 16 Killed, Over 80 Injured In Fiery Accident

Greece Train Crash: Rail operator Hellenic Train said the passenger train from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki had about 350 passengers on board when the collision occurred.

Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 07:45 AM IST|Source: AP

Trending Photos

Train Crash In Greece: At Least 16 Killed, Over 80 Injured In Fiery Accident

A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece early Wednesday, killing 16 people and injuring at least 85, Fire Service officials said. Multiple train cars derailed and at least three caught fire after the crash near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens. Hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa said at least 25 people had serious injuries.

"The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains," Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis said.

Hospital units used to treat burn victims had been alerted in the area, he said, adding that dozens of ambulances were involved in the rescue effort. Rescuers wearing head lamps worked in thick smoke, pulling pieces of mangled sheet metal from the crashed rail cars to search for trapped people.

"It was a very powerful collision. This is a terrible night... It's hard to describe the scene," Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the central Thessaly area, told state-run television.

"The front section of the train was smashed ... We're getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment clear the debris and lift the rail cars. There's debris flung all around the crash site."

Government officials said the army has been contacted to assist in the rescue. Rail operator Hellenic Train said the northbound passenger train from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki had about 350 passengers on board when the collision occurred.

Passengers who received minor injuries or were unharmed were transported by bus to Thessaloniki, 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the incident.

Live Tv

Greece Train CrashGreecetrain accidentRailwaysTrain

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985